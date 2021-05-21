Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Access Center NOT Coming To Sheldon
Northwest Iowa — The Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region, which is headquartered in Orange City is no longer seeking a location for an access center. Sioux Rivers CEO Shane Walter says that after Woodbury County left the Sioux Rivers region, the Sioux Rivers Crisis Center was suddenly located outside the region’s geographical borders, in Sioux City. With the expansion of Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region’s footprint, Walter told us last year that they were looking at Sheldon as a possible location for a new access center.kiwaradio.com