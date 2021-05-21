newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheldon, IA

Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Access Center NOT Coming To Sheldon

By Scott Van Aartsen
kiwaradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Iowa — The Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region, which is headquartered in Orange City is no longer seeking a location for an access center. Sioux Rivers CEO Shane Walter says that after Woodbury County left the Sioux Rivers region, the Sioux Rivers Crisis Center was suddenly located outside the region’s geographical borders, in Sioux City. With the expansion of Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region’s footprint, Walter told us last year that they were looking at Sheldon as a possible location for a new access center.

kiwaradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Sheldon, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Orange City, IA
Government
City
Orange City, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Sheldon, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Iowa#Woodbury County#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
O'brien County, IAnwestiowa.com

Horse trails open in O'Brien County

SUTHERLAND—Saddle up for an opportunity to ride new public access bride trails in O’Brien County. White stakes with bright orange ribbons and orange flags mark out almost four-tenths of a mile of trail at the 19-acre McCormack Area southeast of Sutherland. The area, which consists of rolling hills covered with...
Posted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa Statewho13.com

Evacuation Order Still in Place After Fiery Iowa Train Derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Orange City, IASioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Construction begins for MOC-Floyd Valley elementary school

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The future MOC-Floyd Valley elementary school is about to start emerging from the ground. Dirt work at the construction site, located half a mile south of Highway 10 between Orange City and Alton, began in the late summer or early fall of last year. The earliest phase of the years-long construction process is expected to begin this week.
Iowa StateJohn Green's tumblr

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said. The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road…
Orange City, IASioux City Journal

Northwestern College names two to lead diversity efforts

ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Northwestern College has named Rahn Franklin and Dr. Valerie Stokes to new roles leading its diversity efforts. Franklin, director of multicultural student development, will become director of strategic diversity initiatives. As such, he will assume more responsibilities across the institution in offering guidance and training for curricular and co-curricular areas. He’ll also continue to mentor multicultural students and to direct the Bridge Scholars program, which provides select students with scholarships and the opportunity to further develop their servant leadership skills on campus and in the community.
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Blood drive to be May 20 in Centre Mall

SIOUX CENTER—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Centre Mall in Sioux Center and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at American Reformed Church in Orange City. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
Orange City, IAKLEM

Friday Afternoon News, May 14th

(Ames) — May is recognized as Beef Month a time when people’s attention turns to cooking their meals outside on a grill, often times choosing beef as their preferred entree. Rex Hoppes serves as the Executive Director with the Iowa Beef Industry Council. He says the cattle industry, and the beef products derived from those cattle, play a significant role with the state’s.
Hull, IAnwestiowa.com

Blood drive scheduled for May 18 in Hull

HULL—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Hull Public Library; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Centre Mall in Sioux Center; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at American Reformed Church in Orange City. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
Orange City, IAnwestiowa.com

Tulip Festival back in bloom in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—The cacophony of klompen click-clacks, the refulgence of Nederlands music and the savories of street food were all back as the Tulip Festival returned to Orange City on Thursday. After last year’s Dutch heritage celebration was canceled, the “feest” packed in visitors of all ancestries into the town of...
kicdam.com

5.14.2021 COVID-19 Update

IA, (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 283 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 11 A.M. Friday taking the pandemic total to 399,074 cases and 5,998 virus-related deaths. Locally, the largest increase was reported in O’Brien County with 3 new cases, followed by...
Sheldon, IAkiwaradio.com

Village Northwest Unlimited Announces Recipient of Spirit of Caring Scholarship

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon High School student has received an annual scholarship from Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon. According to Village officials, the 2021 recipient of the Linda K. De Groot/Village Northwest Unlimited Spirit of Caring Scholarship is Keeley Simonsen from Sheldon High School. They tell us Simonsen will be attending South Dakota State University and will be studying Exercise Science to one day become a physical therapist. Simonsen was chosen from applications received from Sheldon High School seniors. Simonsen is the daughter of Scott and Kristi Simonsen of Sheldon.