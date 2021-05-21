2021 Rock + Metal Festival Guide

Metal is great for motivation, relaxation, energizing, and pretty much any activity you can think of. Many people grab their phone and headphones when they head to the gym or out on the run, and there’s nothing better than turning the music up loud while you clean the house. Creating playlists for all your favorite activities is lots of fun, whether you make a playlist for playing online games, shopping in the supermarket, or relaxing before you sleep at night. If you love metal, there is no reason at all why you can’t find the perfect tracks for every activity in your day, so here are a few ideas to get you started.