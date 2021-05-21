newsbreak-logo
Nebraska State Patrol receives a $6.4 million grant

By Justin Robicheau
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) including here in the Panhandle will soon have more lifesaving equipment for emergency situations. NSP said every patrol car will have an Automated External Defibrillator thanks to a $6.4 million grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust. NSP will get 457 of the these defibrillators for marked and unmarked vehicles. Usually law enforcement arrives on the scene first and this will give them more capabilities.

