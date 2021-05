BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) – Despite the high costs of lumber, one local construction professional said it’s okay to still plan a new construction project now. “What we’re telling customers is that while we are shocked by what we are seeing with costs, we really don’t need to worry about it affecting their end project because we’re going to reprice their lumber when we go to order it,” Dominic Cortese, owner of Cortese Construction, said. “We’re building in a protection plan. We’re going to revisit the cost and if the prices neutralize, we’re going to issue credits to those customers.”