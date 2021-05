They say your home is a reflection of your state of mind, and that certainly seems to ring true for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's Los Angeles property. The couple shared a peek inside their sustainable farmhouse — or "Kuku Farms," as they call it — with Architectural Digest, revealing details in their home that just make sense considering their low-key romance. "We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant," Ashton explained to AD. Doesn't that also feel like an accurate description of the couple and their relationship?