U.S. stocks end mixed, dollar makes gains on improved PMI

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday following the release of Markit's Services PMI which hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and ahead of expectations. The Dow Jones did best, rising 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to close at 34,207.84. The Nasdaq Composite...

