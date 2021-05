As a bit of constructive criticism with this coaching staff, they should at least open up more in press conferences or something and give us little bits of "So and So is playing really well" and "right now after spring practice my 4 deep at this position would be XXX but it's day to day and the young man with the best performance will earn their way into the lineup". I think that would help a lot with our transfer portal worries. I know many teams have ppl leaving (both higher and lower rated) but I think if they aren't going to have live practices and stuff this would help with the PR aspect.