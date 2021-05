PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Two people from Maryland were arrested in Porter County for having enough fentanyl to kill two million people. Indiana State Police say Alexis Osori and Juan Guzman-Muralles were pulled over on the Toll Road on Thursday afternoon. During the traffic stop, the trooper’s K9, Axel, sniffed out nearly nine pounds of fentanyl, along with a pile of cash.