How clinical pathways can help hemophilia patients: 3 things to know

It is important for pharmacists to understand the relationship between medication adherence and patient outcomes. This is not the first nor will it be the last thing you read about patient adherence to drug therapy. Assuring, or at least promoting or facilitating, adherence to medications is one of the most salient unmet needs in health care and is a true calling to the pharmacy profession. Therefore, it is useful to examine attempts to promote patient adherence in everyday practice and also within the context of specific value-added services led by pharmacists. It is that much more important for us to understand the relationship between medication adherence and patient outcomes.