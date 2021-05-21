newsbreak-logo
How clinical pathways can help hemophilia patients: 3 things to know

By In partnership with Novo Nordisk
beckershospitalreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHospital-based clinical pathways can help people with rare bleeding disorders receive proper clinical management in a timely manner. During a May 4 webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Novo Nordisk, Angela Karnes Kellum, PharmD, pharmacy manager for the Louisiana Center for Bleeding and Clotting Disorders at New Orleans-based Tulane University School of Medicine, discussed how hospitals can approach clinical pathways in hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders.

