There has been a ton of tv and movie talk when it comes to Montana lately. Of course, it was all the buzz when "Yellowstone" was filming in Missoula and the surrounding areas last year. Earlier this month, we saw Alec Baldwin was in Billings to film a movie called "Supercell" that will focus on a storm chaser following in his father's footsteps. And just this week there was word of a new Robert Duvall film that's filming in Montana - and tells the story of a sheriff's deputy in central Montana.