Local man hurt in wreck that killed two people
Two people from Urbana were killed and a Lebanon man injured in a 12:30 p.m. wreck Tuesday on U.S. 65, four miles north of Buffalo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ethan A. Howard, 19, of Lebanon, the driver of a northbound 2007 Ford Freestar attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a southbound 2004 Subaru Forester head on driven by Susan E. McColum, 65, of Urbana. McColum and a passenger, Matthew D. Burns, 59, of Urbana, were pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas County Deputy Coroner Lamont Swanson. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.www.laclederecord.com