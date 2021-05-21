newsbreak-logo
Music

Introducing the Secret History of Country Music Podcast

By Billy Dukes
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 4 days ago
It's not just history — it's the secret history of country music's biggest stars, songs and most notorious outlaws, now as a podcast!. After three dozen video episodes, the Secret History of Country Music series is expanding with the Secret History of Country Music podcast. The introductory episode is live now, but Season 1 officially begins on Monday (May 24) with a look at how Blake Shelton scored a pretty plum gig on NBC's The Voice. It wasn't just good looks and good luck.

