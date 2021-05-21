CRE8IV: Transformational ART mural festival returns to Rockford and three new cities
ROCKFORD — After a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, a public art festival will return this summer with more murals in more cities. Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on Friday announced this year's CRE8IV: Transformational ART mural initiative in which paintings will be added to some of the city's baron walls. This year's festival will add 12 murals across the region, with paintings in Rockford and three new cities: Loves Park, Pecatonica and Rockton.www.rrstar.com