Dr. Robin Montgomery: James W. Parker - a hero or villain of Montgomery County
The Parkers, sojourners in original Montgomery County, were an intriguing and innovative family. Especially intriguing were three of the brothers, Daniel, Silas and James. Daniel, like James, a preacher, chaired the committee at the “Permanent Council” which, on Oct. 17, 1835, launched the Texas Rangers. Both Silas and James became Rangers. Against this background, let’s explore the enigmatic life of James W. Parker.www.yourconroenews.com