Dr. Robin Montgomery: James W. Parker - a hero or villain of Montgomery County

Status Update from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. MONTGOMERY COUNTY- The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico. There is a 60% chance that this disturbance will develop into a tropical system in the next two days. Impacts to our area, if any, will likely be confined to periods of locally heavy rainfall later today and early Saturday evening. Wind speeds are expected to be 20-30 MPH, and 1-2 inches of rain is forecasted for Montgomery County today- Saturday. Feeder bands off the Gulf could cause rainfall total amounts to be higher than forecasted. Montgomery County agencies and resources are on alert and ready to activate as needed for our area. The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to monitor Invest 91L, and will send updates as conditions change.