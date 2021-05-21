Planned Overnight Power Outage for Portion of Battle Creek

Several Battle Creek City Police Detectives are in Eastern Pennsylvania this morning. It’s the result of the kind of phone call detectives know could come at any time. In this case, it’s a call from their counterparts in Pennsylvania with information on a long-standing missing person case. Detectives there developed information that tied a Pennsylvania murder suspect to the disappearance and assumed death of Ashley Parlier. She was 21 when she vanished from the Battle Creek area in 2005.