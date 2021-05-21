Planned Overnight Power Outage for Portion of Battle Creek
Early Saturday May 22, Consumers Energy will shut off power to a portion of Battle Creek while upgrades are completed. Consumers Energy will shut off power in the area of Riverside Drive and Columbia Avenue East while crews install new transformers and underground cable in Battle Creek. The work is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 22, beginning at 2:30 a.m., with Sunday, May 23 serving as a backup time in case of delays.wbckfm.com