Kino Lorber Acquires Artsploitation; Gravitas Gets Micaela Wittman’s ‘Clairevoyant’; Freestyle Lands ‘My Tender Matador’; Gotham Shorts Take Flight; Nantucket Fest Additions – Film Briefs

Hisonni Johnson is thankful to help bring Hedy Wong's vision to the big screen in Take Out Girl. The story follows Tera (Wong), a young Asian woman who delivers take-out Chinese food to help her family. As financial struggles become more apparent for her family in Los Angeles, she ends up using her job as a front to run errands for a local drug lord. I spoke to the director about the star's vision to film, how diversity helped shape film, and finally, seeing release. "[Hedy] wrote the first draft," Johnson explained on how he met Wong. "She came up with the premise of the film, and she did so about six or seven years ago. She bounced around trying to figure out how she could make the film with no money. It wasn't until Lorin [Alond Ly], who plays Saren, her brother in the film, brought up to her that he had met a filmmaker who bounces all over to picture from props to wardrobe, all in a single shot and makes movies look like they had much bigger budgets than they do."