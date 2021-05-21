Kino Lorber Acquires Artsploitation; Gravitas Gets Micaela Wittman’s ‘Clairevoyant’; Freestyle Lands ‘My Tender Matador’; Gotham Shorts Take Flight; Nantucket Fest Additions – Film Briefs
Kino Lorber has acquired distributor Artsploitation Films from its owner and president Ray Murray. Murray and his team will remain with the business as a Kino Lorber brand and division. The deal for Artsploitation, which releases international genre and cutting-edge specialty films, adds 100 titles to Kino Lorber’s library that now has more than 4,000.deadline.com