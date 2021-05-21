newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

TORONTO (AP) -- Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. Coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice that Tavares had a concussion and will be out indefinitely. Tavares is under the...

www.semoball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Paul Byron
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Jason Spezza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Home Team#Concussion#Canadians#Ap Nhl#Montreal#St Michael#Team Doctors#Leaves#Scary Moment#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLNHL

Lightning's Game 1 win intensifies rivalry with Panthers

Four lead changes, physical play highlight start of first all-Florida playoff series. The building was loud and the action intense with post-whistle scrums, lead changes, breakaway goals, returning stars producing, elite goalies making clutch saves, players diving into shooting lanes to block shots, crunching hits and so much more. Game...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Adding a dash of Nash to the Maple Leafs lineup part of playoff recipe for Keefe

The Maple Leafs’ lineup for Game 1 came into clearer focus on Sunday. In the Leafs’ first practice to prepare for the best-of-seven series against the Montreal Canadiens starting on Thursday, some of what coach Sheldon Keefe put together looked rather familiar. Winger Zach Hyman, who has not played since...
NHLchatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Should Not Play Riley Nash

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 13: Pierre Engvall #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Flames defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Toronto Maple...
NHLmckeenshockey.com

NORTH DIVISION PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs – Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets – Long, Deep History between Canadian Teams

The Stanley Cup playoffs are officially underway! Well, at least they are in the United States. In Canada, we’re still waiting for the closing act to finish – that is, the three makeup games between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, to secure draft lottery odds, fulfill TV deals, and deliver on the promise of a season without missed games.
NHLNHL

Malkin, Varlamov out for Game 1 between Penguins, Islanders

Center was game-time decision for Pittsburgh; Sorokin starts in goal for New York. Evgeni Malkin and Semyon Varlamov are out for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders on Sunday. Malkin, the Penguins center, and Valamov, the Islanders goalie, each practiced...
NHLNHL

Campbell to start for Maple Leafs in Game 1 against Canadiens

Goalie will play ahead of Andersen, who missed 24 of final 25 with knee injury. Jack Campbell will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SN, TVAS). "Really,...
NHLNHL

Price healthy, will start for Canadiens in Game 1

Goalie excited about 'golden opportunity' against Maple Leafs after recovering from concussion. Carey Price said he's feeling good and is optimistic about the Montreal Canadiens beginning the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a clean slate. The goalie will start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Toronto Maple...
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Who Will Be the Playoff X-Factor?

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports) The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are about to face each other in the NHL playoffs for the first time in 42 years. It is a shame that both fan bases have had to wait this long for these...
NHLNHL

Hellebuyck, Jets confident heading into series with Oilers

WINNIPEG - Connor Hellebuyck's confidence has always been a key part of his success between the pipes, and that hasn't dwindled one bit ahead of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 27-year-old has a lot to be confident about. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner had two shutouts in his final four starts of the season (his total of five shutouts is tied with Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy for fourth most in the NHL).
NHLNHL

Palmieri's OT goal lifts Islanders past Penguins in Game 1

PITTSBURGH -- Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Palmieri took a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau low in the...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Gallagher Explains Who They Are as a Team Right Now [Video]

It was a welcome sight to see Brendan Gallagher back on his usual line at the Montreal Canadiens’ first practice of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday in preparation for their much-anticipated first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which gets underway on Thursday. The Habs’ assistant captain has...
NHLNHL

Bruins look for more from top line against Capitals in Game 2

Forwards Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak held to one assist in series-opening loss. The Boston Bruins are looking for more out of their top line when they visit the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, NESN). The...
NHLNHL

Wild shut out Golden Knights, win Game 1 in OT

LAS VEGAS -- Joel Eriksson Ek scored at 3:20 of overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 1-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. After Marcus Foligno forced a turnover for Minnesota in Vegas' offensive zone,...
NHLthewolf.ca

Goyette joins Toronto Maple Leafs staff

TORONTO – Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette are teammates again in the Toronto Maple Leafs player development department. The Maple Leafs promoted Wickenheiser to senior director of player development and appointed Goyette director of player development for both the Leafs and the AHL’s Marlies, the club said Monday. The Canadian...
NHLESPN

Toronto Maple Leafs promote Hayley Wickenheiser, hire Danielle Goyette to lead development staff

The Toronto Maple Leafs promoted Hayley Wickenheiser -- who already held the highest hockey operations role ever for a woman in the NHL. Wickenheiser, a Hockey Hall of Famer, is now Toronto's senior director of player development. The Leafs also hired another Hockey Hall of Famer, Danielle Goyette, as director of player development. That means the Maple Leafs' development staff is now being led by two women.