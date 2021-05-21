Bruce Springsteen, Gov. Murphy say thanks for Jersey Shore musicians' health care

The star-studded 23rd annual Broadway Barks will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. For the second year in a row, the event will be streamed. “As the country remains diligent and practices distance safety measures, I am thrilled to be partnering with Broadway.com yet again to present our annual event to the country safely. With the success of our first virtual event and the spotlight we were able to give to many shelters who can’t participate in our in-person event in Shubert Alley, we are excited to be presenting more animals from more shelters,” said Bernadette Peters, who founded the event with the late Mary Tyler Moore and will serve as host.