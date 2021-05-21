newsbreak-logo
Asbury Park, NJ

Bruce Springsteen, Gov. Murphy say thanks for Jersey Shore musicians' health care

Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago
Thank you for taking care of Jersey Shore musicians. That's the word from Bruce Springsteen and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy following the announcement by the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Centers that they will provide health services for uninsured or underinsured Jersey Shore musicians and artists. The announcement came during the virtual Asbury Band Aid concert on April 20, presented by the Stone Pony and Vin Gopal Civic Association.

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

