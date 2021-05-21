newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Asia Minute: Vaccine Hesitancy in Australia

hawaiipublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith every passing week, a larger percentage of Hawaii’s population is vaccinated against the coronavirus. But in some parts of the world, the pace of vaccination is much slower—and that includes a country that usually sends a fair number of tourists to the islands. Australia has been a relative success...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Australia#Vaccinations#Asia#World Population#Reuters#Resolve Strategic#Australians#Sydney Morning Herald#Vaccine Hesitancy#Country#Side Effects#Government Figures#Urgency#Tourists#This Week#Success Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Taiwan Faces Increasing Community Spread of COVID-19

While COVID-19 cases are declining in most of the United States, they’re on the rise in parts of East Asia. And now that includes one place that’s had a lot of success in dealing with the coronavirus: Taiwan. The state of the pandemic is relative. The virus is burning across...
Travelgodsavethepoints.com

Australia Pursuing International ‘Travel Bubbles’ For Vaccinated Countries

In much of the world where vaccination is proving effective, the question isn’t about whether to reopen international travel, but how quickly it can be done. In the USA, UK, Israel, UAE and other countries which have lead the charge in vaccine drives, key metrics including hospitalizations and deaths falling off the map and many millions of jobs and livelihoods are at stake.
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Southeast Asia Battles Climbing Coronavirus Cases

States are having varying responses to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about face masks and social distancing. But in parts of Southeast Asia, governments are going in a different direction: tightening some restrictions amid rising case numbers of the coronavirus. Restrictions have been tightened again in...
Industrykelo.com

Australia to invite proposals for domestic production of mRNA vaccines

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Friday will invite proposals from companies for establishing domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines to prepare the country for future pandemics and support long-term health needs, Industry Minister Christian Porter will say. The federal government will seek interest from the market for two months starting Friday...
PharmaceuticalsThe Guardian

Vaccine availability is the issue, not hesitancy

So it has been suggested that “vaccine hesitancy” is a problem (Vaccine hesitancy narrative fuelling divisions in Bolton, says MP, 18 May). In my own family, one non-driver has had to make a round trip of 60 miles to reach the nearest available timely slot, and in another city my pregnant daughter waits in trepidation as the weeks drag by and she is forced to either self-isolate or depend on the “personal responsibility” of the rest of the population, while denied a vaccine known to be safe. Hesitancy and failure can be laid at neither of these doors.
Healthzenger.news

Australia’s Disability Sector Vaccine Rollout ‘fails’

SYDNEY — The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine to people in disability residential care has been an “abject failure”, an inquiry has heard. The royal commission into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disabilities is hearing evidence on May 17 about problems with the vaccine rollout. Royal commission...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Risk Expert Heidi J. Larson on Vaccine Hesitancy

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Experts have long pointed to mass vaccination as the key to bringing the Covid-19 pandemic under control. And while the percentage of Americans who have been vaccinated is steadily rising, many are still reluctant. A survey released last week indicated that 22 percent of Americans will "definitely" or "probably" choose not to get vaccinated. Because of this lingering hesitancy, many experts believe that the U.S. may never reach herd immunity, when enough people have been inoculated to keep the spread of the disease under control.
PharmaceuticalsWALA-TV FOX10

Poll shows vaccine hesitancy going down

A new poll shows vaccine hesitancy has gone down since the shots first started rolling out, but there are still some people who say they definitely won't be getting vaccinated. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center found about one in five people who remain unvaccinated say they probably, or...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Work to counter vaccine hesitancy

Two years ago, vaccine hesitancy — along with other global threats, from Ebola to climate change — appeared on the World Health Organization’s list of the top 10 issues that demand urgent attention. In 2019, due largely to an uptick in reluctance or refusal to vaccinate, the United States saw...
PharmaceuticalsTelegraph

Could vaccine hesitancy be a roadblock to freedom?

With the penultimate stage of lockdown easing underway, the big question now is: will the grand reopening scheduled for Monday 21 June be delayed?. The government has expressed concerns over the ‘Indian variant’, which has been associated with a troubling spike in infections in Bolton, and particularly in areas with relatively high Asian-origin populations such as Rumworth and Great Lever. While initial findings suggest that existing vaccines are effective against the variant, the main worry is over its transmissibility. The supposed risk is that with a further removal of restrictions, the Indian variant – which is suspected to be more transmissible than the Kent variant – will spread rapidly among the unvaccinated youth and then be passed on to older, vulnerable people who have opted not to have the vaccine. Such a threat is intensified for multi-generational households, which are disproportionately of South Asian and Black backgrounds.
Worldkfgo.com

Australia’s Zip looks to drive deeper in Asia, may consider U.S. listing

(Reuters) -Australia’s second biggest buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Ltd is exploring a bigger push into Asia and a potential U.S. listing, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. After gaining a toehold in Southeast Asia last month through a stake in Philippine firm TendoPay, Zip Chief Executive...
Public Healthzenger.news

Pandemic Shows Up Australian Self-image

CANBERRA, Australia — If Ned Kelly was still around he’d probably be an anti-vaxxer, yet no doubt find himself in the minority. That’s the view of Monash University‘s Professor Graeme Davison, one of Australia’s leading experts on the elusive notion of national identity. However, it’s not a conclusion that will...
Public HealthTelegraph

How Australia's Covid strategy of splendid isolation is starting to founder

To the rest of the world Australia has had a good pandemic. The nation has managed to keep Covid largely at bay, registering just 30,000 cases and 910 deaths. And, while many other countries have been stuck in a cycle of repeated lockdowns, life Down Under got back to normal pretty fast. People have been socialising and partying and the economy has not taken a huge hit.
Public HealthMyNorthwest.com

Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city was set to enter its fourth lockdown Thursday as concern grew over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant. The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26...
Pharmaceuticalshurriyetdailynews.com

Vaccine hesitancy among people worrying experts

Authorities are concerned about growing vaccine hesitancy among people who have refused to get vaccinated even though their turn has come. While experts say that the vaccination rate, which is considered to be indispensable in fight against the pandemic, is disappointing, an official has stated that the rate of those who do not get vaccinated in Istanbul is also high.
Public Healthtrust.org

Australia's Victoria state to enter COVID-19 lockdown after fresh outbreak

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week COVID-19 lockdown forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business as authorities struggle to contain a highly-infectious outbreak. From 11:59 pm local time (1359 GMT) on Thursday until June...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

The Gentleman Who Transformed Australia’s Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia — Sir Llew Edwards, who oversaw Australia’s Brisbane’s transformative World Expo 88, will be fondly remembered as one of “nature’s gentleman”, revered for his humanity and sincerity. A Queensland Liberal leader during the state’s controversial Bjelke-Petersen era, Llew, who has died aged 85, was widely respected on all...