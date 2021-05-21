Asia Minute: Vaccine Hesitancy in Australia

With the penultimate stage of lockdown easing underway, the big question now is: will the grand reopening scheduled for Monday 21 June be delayed?. The government has expressed concerns over the ‘Indian variant’, which has been associated with a troubling spike in infections in Bolton, and particularly in areas with relatively high Asian-origin populations such as Rumworth and Great Lever. While initial findings suggest that existing vaccines are effective against the variant, the main worry is over its transmissibility. The supposed risk is that with a further removal of restrictions, the Indian variant – which is suspected to be more transmissible than the Kent variant – will spread rapidly among the unvaccinated youth and then be passed on to older, vulnerable people who have opted not to have the vaccine. Such a threat is intensified for multi-generational households, which are disproportionately of South Asian and Black backgrounds.