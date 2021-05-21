newsbreak-logo
Wanda Group Sells Off Most AMC Entertainment Shares; Ends Pandemic Era With A Miniscule 0.002% Stake

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Entertainment’s onetime owner, China’s Dalian Wanda Group, has pretty much cashed out completely from the theater chain, revealing in an SEC filing Friday that it has pared its stake to a barely there 0.002%. Wanda first acquired AMC’s super-voting Class B stock – with three votes a share –...

deadline.com
