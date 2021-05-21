CTA Rolls Out Station ‘Refresh & Renew’ Program

Nearly 90% of Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) rapid transit stations will be upgraded by year-end, the agency has reported. Through an expanded and accelerated program dubbed “Refresh & Renew,” more than 125 stations are scheduled for improvements in 2021. At a minimum, each station will receive a “deep clean power wash and repainting of surfaces (e.g., columns, walls, railings, fencing/gates, platform fixtures, etc.),” and nearly one-third will receive more extensive work, such as “upgraded LED lighting throughout, improved platform amenities (e.g., benches, trash bins, windbreaks, etc.), concrete repairs, updating or replacement of old or damaged signage, permanent repairs, and more,” according to CTA. Crews will also remove outdated fixtures and equipment, and repair utility and plumbing lines.