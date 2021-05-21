Pick the Houston Dynamo lineup against the Vancouver Whitecaps

The Houston Dynamo tried to get a comeback win following a loss on the road against the Portland Timbers. This past weekend they had stiff competition with LAFC and were only able to muster up a draw. Despite not getting the total three points, the result felt earned, even with a bit of controversy by the visiting club from LA. There were positives, plenty of negatives for both sides, and in the end it’s a match you hope to grow from as you compete against the wealthier clubs. Yes, this could’ve been a game to steal points from a big market team, but the Dynamo largely didn’t do enough to convert their chances, which is where I’ll begin with my observations: