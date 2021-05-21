Business Report: COVID-19 relief funds, push to reopen unemployment offices, rise in NJ jobless claims

NJ’s unemployment rate edged lower in April but is still well above the national rate. New Jersey’s economy continues to recover from the pandemic, but it’s still a slow go. The state’s unemployment rate edged lower in April and now stands at 7.5%; the national rate is 6.1%. Preliminary federal estimates released by the state show that New Jersey added fewer than 4,000 new jobs last month. New jobs have been added to New Jersey’s economy for the last four months, but the state has still only recovered little more than half of all the jobs lost since last March and April.