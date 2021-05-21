newsbreak-logo
Business Report: COVID-19 relief funds, push to reopen unemployment offices, rise in NJ jobless claims

By Rhonda Schaffler
NJ Spotlight
 4 days ago
There are lots of suggestions for how NJ should spend its lastest round of COVID-relief funding. New Jersey is now sitting on more than $6 billion in new federal funds. The money is New Jersey’s share of the latest round of COVID-19-related relief funds. How that money gets spent is up for debate. Some of the ideas floating around include providing more aid to businesses and shoring up the state’s unemployment trust fund, which has been depleted due to the high number of workers forced to go on unemployment over the past year.

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
