Environment

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

KLTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers/thundershowers this evening tapering off overnight. More showers/thundershowers Sat PM/Eve. Only a few showers Sun.

www.kltv.com
Park Hills, MODaily Journal

May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Beatrice, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Thursday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Another Round of Severe Weather Possible on Thursday

For the fourth consecutive day this week, Lubbock and the South Plains will be expecting another round of severe weather. Thursday's outlook from the Storm Prediction Center puts Lubbock and the eastern South Plains in the 'Enhanced' risk area for severe weather. The main risks for today: winds above 70 mph, hail above 2" inches in diameter, and possible tornadoes.
EnvironmentPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ weather: Sunny, warm, and less humid Thursday – not so nice this weekend

Wednesday evening’s thunderstorms were just as noisy and wet as expected. Parts of New Jersey saw more rain in an hour than they saw across the first 25 days of May!. While Thursday looks fantastic, we are eyeing another storm system and the likelihood of wet weather arriving Friday. Unfortunately, raindrops, clouds, and miserably cool temperatures will impact part of the Memorial Day Weekend. I have to be honest - our weather is going to be pretty lousy on Saturday. And probably Sunday too. But Memorial Day Monday will hopefully become the bright spot of the holiday weekend.
EnvironmentPosted by
92.7 WOBM

EnvironmentPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Norman, OKkgou.org

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Afternoon And Evening

Severe weather will be possible over much of the KGOU listening area Thursday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service in Norman says there is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across much of the state as a cold front slides to the south. Large hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds up to 80 mph will be the main threats. The weather service says there will be a low tornado risk during the early evening hours.
EnvironmentPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

