Sports

Dynamo Match Day 6: By the Numbers

By Dynamo Theory
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article5.33 – During the 2020 season, the Dynamo averaged 8.

MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Dallas, Dynamo draw in first Texas Derby match of season

FC Dallas (1-1-2, 5 points) was forced to be satisfied with its second home draw of the season after swamping Portland 4-1 last week. The Dynamo (1-1-2, 5 points) earned its second consecutive 1-1 draw after tying with Los Angeles FC at home on May 1. Fabrice-Jean Picault, who spent...
MLSdynamotheory.com

Dynamo/Dash Delivery: Important week ahead for the Dynamo

The Houston Dynamo began a three game in seven day span starting with the opening of the Texas Derby on Saturday afternoon. The 1-1 draw for the Dynamo in Frisco, is a solid point for the team to build on. With that game now over with, the team still has a busy week ahead. Here are three things to look out for this week that will lead to success for the Dynamo.
MLSThe Blue Testament

Three Questions with Dynamo Theory

It’s a busy week for Sporting Kansas City. After beating expansion side Austin FC 2-1 at home on Sunday night, SKC make the trip down south to face a more established Texas side in the Houston Dynamo FC. We reached out to our friends (enemies?) at Dynamo Theory to learn...
MLSsportstalkline.com

Whitecaps at Dynamo Match Preview May 22nd, 2021

The Whitecaps at Dynamo match preview for Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 from BBVA Stadium. The Vancouver Whitecaps will head out on the road for their final match before the international break. Marc Dos Santos and the squad will try and battle the Houston heat and Dynamo. Vancouver is coming off...
MLSFox 19

FC Cincinnati prepares for opening day match

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -FC Cincinnati is preparing for Sunday’s opening day match against Inter Miami FC. The match kicks off at 4 p.m., but fans can enter the TQL Stadium at 2:30 p.m. FOX19NOW will have pregame coverage live from the West End beginning at 2 p.m. According to FCC President...
MLSsoccerstadiumdigest.com

Houston Dynamo sale in the works

We have another MLS-related sale in the works, as New York City real-estate developer Ted Segal is purchasing a majority share of the Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash (NWSL) and BBVA Stadium. The Houston Dynamo sale has not been officially announced but has been confirmed by several media outlets. Segal is...
MLSdynamotheory.com

Can The Dynamo Stay Competitive?

If you had told me at the start of the season that the Dynamo would be sitting in 6th place in the Western Conference, I have to admit I would be thrilled and surprised (Still am). But is this sustainable?. Zach Beery's Dynamo Match Day 6: By the Numbers -...
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Beach Splits Matches on Day One of the NCAA Championship

Florida State 3, Stanford 0 | Florida State 1, Southern Cal 3 | Brooke Niles Post Match Zoom GULF SHORES, Ala. - The third-seeded Florida State beach volleyball team split their matches on day of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship. The Seminoles started off the day with a 3-0 sweep...
Food & Drinksconfidentials.com

WIN | Matchday Box For Football Fanatics

With stadiums still in lockdown the Matchday Box is the ideal way to enhance home viewing of the big game for any football fan. Gift Hamper specialists Hampers 4 Everyone has launched the Matchday Box: a gift box packed full of football goodies to delight any fan of the beautiful game.
Video Gamesdallassun.com

RNG, Mad Lions start strong in MSI Rumble stage

The Rumble stage of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational kicked off on Friday with Royal Never Give Up (2-0) and MAD Lions (2-0) climbing to the top of the standings. The first match of the day saw RNG take down defending world champions, the LCK's DWG KIA (1-1). DWG KIA drafted a difficult team composition to execute, whereas RNG had a much simpler win condition laid out for them in the draft. RNG played exceptionally well, led by mid laner turned top laner Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao's Gragas. RNG fought well into the late game, converting an early lead into a fast 28-minute win.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: $250K Console Champions Cup — Recap & Results

Could Fortnite PC players dethrone their console counterparts on their turf? Find out as ESTNN breaks down the Console Champions Cup results. Fortnite Battle Royale console players finally had their time to shine after losing their own segmented Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) event and accompanying prize pool. The console scene did not shy away from its frustration. Epic Games heard those pleas and promised some platform-specific events, ultimately delivering the first-ever $250K USD Console Champions Cup. Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo competitors marked their calendars for the weekend between the third FNCS Qualifier and Semi-Finals.
UEFAPosted by
90min

The MLS players who will feature at UEFA Euro 2020

International football will make a come back this summer, kicking off with the delayed 2020 European Championship. The tournament will run from June 11 to July 11 across the continent. Throughout the summer several MLS sides will compete without a full squad, as the league plays parallel to the Euros....
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Loan watch: How MLS players are performing on loan abroad

Now that the 2021 MLS season is in full swing, the denizens of our soccer bubble have more than enough action and intrigue going on to occupy their focus. That means we sometimes forget to monitor the players on MLS books that are away on loan. We're here to rectify that particular situation with quick catch-ups on all the guys (at least) temporarily lacing up abroad. As you'll soon see, there's plenty of action and intrigue in their ongoing stories, as well.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Fulham v Newcastle: match preview

Fulham welcome fans back to Craven Cottage, albeit only 2,000 thanks in part to their stadium redevelopment, but it will not be for the relegation showdown they had once anticipated. Scott Parker’s side are playing for pride and it is likely to be a farewell for several of their players, particularly the raft of loanees who have filled out their squad. “This team has never let anyone down through a lack of effort, pride or professionalism,” Parker said. He will hope they curb Joe Willock’s hot streak for Newcastle, who could yet finish as high as 12th. Nick Ames.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Will Move to Five Players Per Team for PvP

Overwatch 2 will move to five players per team for PvP. The news was shared by Aaron Keller during the Overwatch 2 livestream on Thursday. The news was a surprise to many as Overwatch has been a staple 6v6 game. Keller went on to explain that Overwatch has always been...
Premier LeagueThe Ringer

A Full Round of Premier League Fixtures ... With Fans!

Musa and Ryan whiz through some of the midweek talking points, including a full round of Premier League fixtures with fans! They start by talking about Newcastle’s positive end to the season and Joe Willock’s goal-scoring spree (9:57), Brighton’s first league win over Manchester City in 32 years (19:10), and some other Premier League results, including some love for West Ham (24:10). Next it’s on to the race for fourth, with Chelsea winning the FA Cup final rematch, Liverpool winning at Turf Moor (31:26), and Roy Hodgson, who will retire after the weekend’s final round of fixtures (37:02). Finally, PSG and Juventus won their domestic cup finals on Wednesday (41:46), Jenni Hermoso pulled off a wild triple nutmeg (47:01), and River Plate won a Copa Libertadores game with 11 players available and a midfielder in goal (49:41).
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Pre-match quiz: Last day of the Premier League season

For the second year running we end our Premier League campaign against Midlands opposition knowing a win will guarantee a top-four finish. How well do you remember what happened in the same situation last season?. We travel to Birmingham on Sunday to bring down the curtain on the 2020/21 Premier...