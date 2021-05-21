Dynamo Match Day 6: By the Numbers

Musa and Ryan whiz through some of the midweek talking points, including a full round of Premier League fixtures with fans! They start by talking about Newcastle’s positive end to the season and Joe Willock’s goal-scoring spree (9:57), Brighton’s first league win over Manchester City in 32 years (19:10), and some other Premier League results, including some love for West Ham (24:10). Next it’s on to the race for fourth, with Chelsea winning the FA Cup final rematch, Liverpool winning at Turf Moor (31:26), and Roy Hodgson, who will retire after the weekend’s final round of fixtures (37:02). Finally, PSG and Juventus won their domestic cup finals on Wednesday (41:46), Jenni Hermoso pulled off a wild triple nutmeg (47:01), and River Plate won a Copa Libertadores game with 11 players available and a midfielder in goal (49:41).