BR Exclusive: Rafael Nadal Talks French Open, 'Choose Your Way to Live' and More

If Rafael Nadal was ever going to let the pressure get to him, it might be at the 2021 French Open. Good thing he thrives in it. "The day when [you don't feel pressure] is the day to say goodbye," he told Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview. "Without those emotions, the pressure, it's difficult to play at your best level. I think you need to feel these feelings. It's always a personal pressure, I want to play well, I know the things that I need to do and I know if I am able to play at my highest level I hope to have my chances to play well and to be very competitive there."