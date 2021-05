SLEEPY EYE — Citing the need for more research, the Sleepy Eye City Council tabled an ordinance regulating ATV (all-terrain vehicles) and snowmobiles on city roads Tuesday. Ordinance 184 would prohibit ATV or snowmobile operation on a city road except to travel from the owner’s residence or where the ATV or snowmobile is stored, in a direct route, and crossing to and from a destination, provided it is where the vehicles may be lawfully operated. The ordinance includes a 10 mph speed limit and ATVs and snowmobiles would not be driven in the city between midnight and 7 a.m.