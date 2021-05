We're gradually getting closer to the release of Disney+'s Loki, a new original series that will take Tom Hiddleston's take on the trickster god to new heights. After treating fans to a slew of trailers and teasers, Marvel recently unveiled a new promo poster for the series, which features Loki surrounded by a number of new characters. In addition to previously-identified characters like Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the poster provides the best look yet at a character dubbed Miss Minutes, a cartoon clock who appears to be the mascot of the Time Variance Authority.