A Quiet Place Part II Selling Twice as Many Advance Tickets Now as It Was Pre-Pandemic
A Quiet Place Part II is making noise at the pre-sale box office: the sequel is reportedly outpacing advance ticket sales from March 2020. The John Krasinski-directed follow-up to his 2018 horror hit is selling twice as many advance tickets on the Fandango website and app, according to Fandango, with Deadline estimating a $40M-$50M haul over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Tickets originally went on sale in late February last year, when A Quiet Place Part II was set to open on March 20, 2020 — until the coronavirus pandemic pushed it to September and then into the start of the summer moviegoing season, where it opens May 28.comicbook.com