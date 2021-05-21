newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Quiet Place Part II Selling Twice as Many Advance Tickets Now as It Was Pre-Pandemic

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Quiet Place Part II is making noise at the pre-sale box office: the sequel is reportedly outpacing advance ticket sales from March 2020. The John Krasinski-directed follow-up to his 2018 horror hit is selling twice as many advance tickets on the Fandango website and app, according to Fandango, with Deadline estimating a $40M-$50M haul over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Tickets originally went on sale in late February last year, when A Quiet Place Part II was set to open on March 20, 2020 — until the coronavirus pandemic pushed it to September and then into the start of the summer moviegoing season, where it opens May 28.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Erik Davis
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Pandemic#Movie Tickets#Season Ticket#Part Ii#Memorial Day Weekend#Fandango Managing#Hbo#Aqppii#Paramount#Rotten Tomatoes#Advance Ticket Sales#Sale#Selling#Summer Movie Season#Strong Presales#Experience Theaters#Home#Opposite Disney#Hunt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
filminquiry.com

A QUIET PLACE PART II Trailer

They’re rolling the dice that people will return to theaters for A Quiet Place Part II, the latest from writer/director John Krasinski. As one of the first films to be pulled because of COVID-19, the sequel to the 2018 smash hit has become one of the industry’s longest holdouts, and one of the first to get a traditional theatrical release. That’s right, there’ll be no simultaneous VOD release for A Quiet Place Part II, apparently because this sound-reliant horror film was designed for, as Isabelle Huppert put it, “No snack. No drink. No food. Just in focus on movies. No noise.”
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Here's When You'll Be Able to Stream A Quiet Place Part II From Your Home

The horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II is one of several movies this summer that are extra-anticipated after being delayed for months during the pandemic. It's set to finally arrive in theaters on May 28, but what about its streaming future? Although it won't be joining some of the summer's other movies with simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases, it will be heading to a streaming platform near you much sooner than movies typically have done before.
Posted by
Consequence

A Quiet Place Part II Has More Tension, But a Bit Less Heart: Review

The Pitch: Picking up immediately where 2018’s A Quiet Place left off, the surviving Abbotts — mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), son Marcus (Noah Jupe), and Evelyn’s newborn child — must flee their now-destroyed home with nary a moment to mourn the death of father Lee (John Krasinski). With no place left to go, and the Earth still ravaged by scaly, toothy monsters who seize upon any living thing that makes a sound, must venture out into the open world for the first time in months.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

A Quiet Place Part II isn’t getting a PVOD release in Canada

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II is finally set to release in Canadian theatres on May 28th after it was moved from its initial release date of March 20th, 2020. While good news for fans of the post-apocalyptic thriller, most people won’t be comfortable going to a movie theatre while the nation is battling a deadly third wave, that is, if theatres near you are even open.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

A Quiet Place Part II Review: John Krasinski Delivers a Loud Bag of Cheap Tricks

Since the opening scene of Jaws, many blockbuster filmmakers have strived to riff on Steven Spielberg’s particular four-quadrant brand of graceful thrills and grounded emotion. Utilizing the fundamental calling cards of that director in 2018, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place was a passable imitation with bludgeoning sound design to keep one’s mind off certain dubious narrative decisions. Successful enough to quickly earn a sequel, A Quiet Place Part II has now arrived after a year-long pandemic delay, adding a few new characters but upping the scope only slightly. It’s another unsparing sensory experience, seeking to amp up tension with every sound (or not) that’s being made. The approach is effective in a handful of moments that rely on jolting jump scares, but with a mix of bewildering character decisions and contrived plotting that banks on cheap tricks, any interest in this expanding universe dissipates by the film’s final moments.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Well-Made Thrills Drown Out A Quiet Place Part II's Increasingly Noisy Flaws

Serving as both prologue and epilogue to the original film, flashing back to the day the sound-averse killer aliens landed on Earth, A Quiet Place Part II is an exercise in diminishing returns. As our Tim Grierson pointed out in his review of the first high-concept movie, “the risk with such films is that, eventually, we’ll grow accustomed to the conceit and get restless.” As the sequel’s already been delayed a full year since its planned release date, that restlessness has perhaps already set in on a larger cultural level. Even if much of A Quiet Place’s power didn’t come from its relatively restrained worldbuilding and potent use of its near-silent sensory gimmick, that’s a long time for its simple hook to live out in the pop cultural world. But thanks to the strengths of its core ensemble and returning director John Krasinski’s ability behind the camera, A Quiet Place Part II’s technical merits mostly drown out the franchise’s increasingly noisy flaws.
MoviesCosmopolitan

If You're Wondering How You Can Watch 'A Quiet Place, Part II', Here's the Deal

Sound the (silent) alarms, everyone. After a year of wondering what the heck is going on with A Quiet Place Part II, someone in the film heavens decided to give us a chance to finally see the movie. Come May 28, fans of the Abbott family will finally learn exactly what happened to them... and probably ask themselves a lot of questions along the way.
Hollywood News

Exciting new clip arrives for horror sequel ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

Here’s a film that I have been waiting the best part of year (or more) to see, and in just a couple of weeks, I will be able to venture down to my local multiplex to check it out – and I cannot wait. A Quiet Place Part II is the follow-up to the smash-hit genre piece directed by John Krasinski, and we have a brief, though quite exciting new clip to share.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place: 5 Questions We Still Have About The Horror Monsters Ahead Of Part II

This Memorial weekend, a welcome, but chilling hush will come over theaters as John Krasinski’s long-awaited horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II finally comes out. The movie will follow the 2018 hit that introduced the haunting monsters who have eliminated much of Earth’s population due to their ultra sensitivity to sound which they hunt and kill. Ahead of the return of the franchise, let’s talk through some of the questions I still have about the mysterious villains that have set off the apocalypse that the Abbotts will once again try to survive from.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

A Quiet Place Part II Review: The Sequel Treads Carefully

A Quiet Place Part II Review: The Sequel Treads Carefully. If director John Krasinski had known A Quiet Place would earn a sequel, he probably wouldn’t have killed off its main character, as played by himself. Krasinski does return via flashback in A Quiet Place Part II, for scenes that offer a tantalizing glimpse at how the (presumed) alien monsters first took over the world. But the real purpose of this origin story is to retroactively insert a new character, Cillian Murphy’s Emmett, into the narrative. So that when he pops back up in the main timeline, he comes with a ready-made past.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, 2021. Written and Directed by John Krasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, Wayne Duvall, and John Krasinski. SYNOPSIS:. Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the...
Gamespot

A Quiet Place Part II Review: A Fast-Moving And Intense Follow-Up

Many of the most effective horror movies work because of a single, clever gimmick. The 2018 hit A Quiet Place used sound as its biggest threat. In this post-apocalyptic monster movie, terrifying but blind alien creatures have invaded the planet and use sound to find their prey. Director and star John Krasinski delivered a tense and scary film focused on a family's attempts to stay alive by being as quiet as possible--which is not easy when you need to find supplies, give birth, and avoid large nails jutting out from wooden steps.
Moviesdailydead.com

Video Interview: Writer/Director/Co-Star John Krasinski Discusses Returning for A QUIET PLACE PART II

Last year, Daily Dead had the opportunity to head out to New York to chat with those involved with A Quiet Place Part II, and now that the film is finally headed to the big screen later this week, we have the first video interview from that junket, featuring multi-hyphenate John Krasinski. During our interview with Krasinski, who not only returned to direct the sequel, but also penned the script on his own this time around, he discussed his approach to the story for A Quiet Place Part II and how the films have become a love letter to his kids. Krasinski also chatted about his fellow Quiet Place cast members, including newcomer Cillian Murphy, and how the sequel gave him the opportunity to do more world-building as well.