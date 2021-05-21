The Nike Air Zoom Type Gets The “Happy Pineapple” Upgrade

Nike’s all-new Nike Air Force 1 Craft gets hit with a dark chocolate hue that is ideal for all seasons of the year. Taking a look at this newly constructed Air Force, the low top model starts off with a buttery Dark Chocolate soft leather all throughout the upper with similar tones of brown landing on the laces, inner liner, tongue, and the rubber outsole. For contrast we see the addition of Sail on the perforated leather Swooshes and heel tabs, the branding on the tongue tags and insoles, and the rubber midsoles. Gold lace dubraes and new “AF1” heel tags round out the design on this Nike Air Force 1 Craft that will be arriving at select retailers soon for $120.