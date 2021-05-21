newsbreak-logo
The Nike Air Zoom Type Gets The “Happy Pineapple” Upgrade

By Jasmine Tang
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the likes of the “Hike Nike” man and the “Have a Nike Day” smiley face, Nike has a handful of playful, cartoon characters that brand its footwear collections. One of the brand’s latest mascots, the “Happy Pineapple,” is tied to the Move To Zero sustainability initiative and has made an appearance in several styles. Although the smiling fruit has already landed on the Air Zoom Type, the friendly face is back to grace a lighter-colored pair.

