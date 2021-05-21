newsbreak-logo
FOX56 Forecast | A Few T-Storms This Weekend

By Ally Debicki
WOLF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will increase tonight as temperatures stay mild near 61 degrees. Clouds will carry over into the first half of the weekend, but high pressure should still keep us primarily dry with above average highs and some mugginess. A few thunderstorms will be possible due to the shift in high pressure further southwest. Chances remain isolated through Saturday afternoon and evening, but as a cold front drops in from the northwest through Sunday late day that chance increases.

