The Sixers are still looking to wrap up the #1 seed in the East as the team heads home to face the Magic on Friday night. Hopefully by the time Sunday’s game against the Magic (second game of a back to back) comes around the team will be securely locked in to the 1 seed for the first time since 2001. Either way the team is getting ready for the playoffs and the Sixers are offering up an offer to see the team live on Sunday FOR FREE.