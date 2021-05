OLYMPIA, Wash. – FEMA launched a program to help those who paid for funeral expenses for someone who died from Covid-19 during the pandemic. “Essentially you have to be a US citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who has paid for funeral expenses for someone that passed away January 20th, 2020 and after. That person must have passed away in the Unites States, territories or District of Columbia, and the cause of death has to be related to Covid-19, which does have to be listed on the death certificate,” says Holley Sowards, Service and Operations Manager with Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home.