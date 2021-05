LONG POND, Pa. (May 12, 2021) – Pocono Raceway today announces a new partnership with CRC Industries under which the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at ‘The Tricky Triangle has been renamed the CRC Brakleen 150. The CRC Brakleen 150 is part of the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader at Pocono Raceway and will take place before the weekend’s first of two NASCAR Cup Series races on Saturday, June 26. Additionally, both Pocono Raceway and Brakleen are celebrating 50-year anniversaries this year.