newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’s Heather Hemmens: Stacy & Brian ‘Can’t Deny’ Their ‘Spark’

By Avery Thompson
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLpAC_0a7KKYD100
Netflix

‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’ and ‘Roswell’ star Heather Hemmens spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about that kiss between Stacy and Brian, season 2 hopes, and directing her first ‘Roswell’ episode!

Heather Hemmens has been a busy woman lately. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! launched on Netflix in April 2021, and she’s been filming the third season of Roswell, New Mexico. Fans of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! noticed the undeniable chemistry between Heather’s character, Stacy, and Brian, played by Jamie Foxx. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Heather about that kiss in episode 5 and what she hopes for them if the show were to get a second season.

“I would love to see them explore their chemistry there,” Heather told HollywoodLife. “Their connection is very sweet. They both try to keep it really professional, but I think there’s a spark there that they can’t deny. I ship them hard. I’m all for that kind of figuring out and just recognizing the fact that they have someone special in their life. Love should not be denied.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwuDU_0a7KKYD100
Heather Hemmens with Jamie Foxx on ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.’ (Netflix)

Stacy went off to travel with her boyfriend, but her kiss with Brian in the kitchen proved that there’s definitely something more between them. Heather would love to see Stacy come back into the fold. “I think that just her return creates a lot of spark,” she continued. “I think Brian would be happy that she came back. I think she will have learned a lot about maybe what she wants from being away, and maybe Brian learns a lot from her absence as well just by missing her and thinking about maybe stepping up a little bit when she returns. So that would be ideally for me where it would go, but who knows. Maybe she comes back just as an employee and gets her job back and nothing is said about the kiss that they had.”

Heather was excited to take a crack at comedy after more dramatic roles. “It just makes for a better day at work when everybody’s laughing,” she admitted. “I find that it affects my mood as well, where I can just be free and having fun as opposed to running through a cornfield being chased by an ax murderer. That’s a throwback to season 2 of Roswell, but people will know what I’m talking about if they’ve seen the show. It’s just a really, really fun day at work when you’re doing a comedy, and it was a dream come true.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g825Z_0a7KKYD100
Heather Hemmens also stars as Maria on ‘Roswell, New Mexico.’ (The CW)

Roswell, New Mexico will return for a third season on July 26, 2021. Heather will be back as Maria, and she’ll also be directing an episode this season. “I have been wanting to get behind the camera for years now,” Heather revealed. “I started directing short films about 11 years ago, and I’ve been shadowing all the directors that we’ve had on Roswell. I have been working very hard for this moment, so it was epic. I enjoyed every second of it, and I learned a lot. They gave me an amazing script to work with, so I just tried to knock it out of the park. I feel like the crew and all the producers were so supportive and teed me up to win. I was chomping at the bit. I had a lot of energy for it. I worked day and night to make sure that my vision was executed, and I’m really, really excited for everyone to see it because I think it came out great.”

As for what Heather could tease about season 3, she revealed that Maria is “going to get a new love interest. I think Maria really starts to get confident with some of her powers this season. We see her make a commitment to exploring that side of herself, and Maria starts to have a little bit more fun and worry a little less.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Heather Hemmens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Comedy Star#Stacy Brian#Hl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘MDLNY’: Tyler Whitman Promises A ‘Vulnerable & Special’ New Season With 1st Female Cast Member Kirsten Jordan

Tyler Whitman EXCLUSIVELY reveals why ‘MDLNY’ ‘needed’ its first female cast member, Kirsten Jordan. Million Dollar Listing New York kicked off season 9 with both new and familiar faces during its premiere on May 6 — Including a cross-over moment with former RHONY star Kelly Bensimon, 53! And now, series star Tyler Whitman reveals why he’s pleased to have Kirsten Jordan join the show — he also teases some fun times ahead. “Personally, [Kirsten’s addition to the cast] was very needed,” Tyler told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on May 6. “It’s exciting. I think she’s going to make all of the women out there very proud. She’s a badass.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Charlie Williams: 5 Things To Know About Tammy Rivera’s Daughter

Tammy Rivera’s daughter, Charlie Williams, has had a major presence on ‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.’ Here’s what you should know about the 15-year-old reality star. Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka season 2 featured Tammy Rivera’s daughter, Charlie Williams, in a major way. The latest season gave us a glimpse into the life of Charlie as she grows up in front of her famous parents’ eyes. She’s had some emotional moments this season, but who didn’t when they were a teenager?
RelationshipsETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Molly Tells Boyfriend Kelly That She May Not Be Able to Have Kids With Him (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Molly and her new boyfriend, Kelly, are getting into a serious conversation about their future together. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Molly tells Kelly that she doesn't want to have more children after raising two daughters from previous relationships, which complicates things since he says he's ready to have kids with her.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

So, What Happened to Jeannette's Mom in 'Cruel Summer'?

We didn't expect this many twists and turns from Freeform's mystery drama, Cruel Summer. But here we are, revisiting every Cruel Summer Reddit thread and googling every theory that's popped into our heads. Like, what's up with those mirrors in Martin's basement? Or Kate's dining room decor change? And should we be suspicious of Mallory? Is Annabelle's Kate's alter-ego?
CelebritiesETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Robert and Anny Expecting Baby No. 2! (Exclusive)

Congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Robert and Anny! Anny is pregnant with their second child together, ET can exclusively reveal. Robert and Anny welcomed their daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, in July. While this marks Robert and Anny's second child together, it's Robert's seventh. In a statement given to ET in Spanish, Anny announced the good news.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Seem to Confirm Romance Rumors During Latest Outing

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi a couple? Well, they certainly look like one in new photos that show the two holding hands while out for a stroll in Sydney, Australia. The duo were seen looking casual and comfortable with one another while in Bondi Beach, where Taika, the director of films like Thor: Ragnarok and JoJo Rabbit, has a home. Rita, a singer who also appeared in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, even playfully stuck her tongue out at her rumored boyfriend, while Taika kissed her hand in another shot. This is not the first time Rita and Taika have raised eyebrows about their potential romance. In April, the two were seen together at...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Brian Conley's dad put his posters up on EastEnders set

'EastEnders' newcomer Brian Conley's dad used to work as a prop man on the BBC One soap, and he would put his son's posters up around Albert Square. Brian Conley's dad used to put his posters up on the 'EastEnders' set. The 59-year-old actor has joined the BBC One soap...
TV & Videosourteentrends.com

1000-LB Sisters: What’s Up With Tammy Slaton On Cameo?

1000-LB Sisters fans wonder what’s up with Tammy Slaton at the moment. She hasn’t posted anything new on her YouTube in two months. Then her TikTok went down. And now, on Instagram, TLC fans complain about her Cameo account. Sometimes, Tammy lets some tea slip about the show on her social media, and fans follow her hoping for that. Plus they talk about their fears for her health.
Celebritiesmadison

Kelly Osbourne doesn't speak to sister

Kelly Osbourne doesn't speak to her older sister. The 36-year-old star doesn't "understand" Aimee Osbourne - who she previously lived next door to in 2014 before they both sold their respective homes in March the following year - and so they simply don't have any contact with one another. Speaking...
TV & Videossunny95.com

My Son’s Girlfriend Saw Me In My Underwear – Bobby & Stacy ON DEMAND

THE ONE WHERE MY SON’S GIRLFRIEND SEES ME IN MY UNDERWEAR. Episode 52 – What is the most embarrassing moment you’ve had with your kids and their boyfriend/girlfriends? Anybody else waltz around practically naked? No? Just me? OK…. Bobby & Stacy ON DEMAND!. Funny callers. Splendid topics. And games! Bobby...