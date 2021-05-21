newsbreak-logo
Judge Orders Psychological Exam for ‘QAnon Shaman’ After His Attorney Referred to Jan. 6 Defendants as ‘Short-Bus People’

Law & Crime
 4 days ago
A federal judge in Washington, D.C. ordered accused Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley to undergo a psychological evaluation to establish whether the man better known as the “QAnon Shaman” is competent to stand trial. The ruling came just days after Chansley’s attorney Al Watkins raised eyebrows, telling reporters his client’s Asperger’s Syndrome left his “short-bus” client susceptible to Donald Trump’s “propaganda.”

