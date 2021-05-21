Judge Orders Psychological Exam for ‘QAnon Shaman’ After His Attorney Referred to Jan. 6 Defendants as ‘Short-Bus People’

A federal judge has ruled that the ‘QAnon Shaman’ ought to be given a mental health assessment while on trial for his role in the insurrection at the Capitol.U.S District Judge Royce Lamberth said he believed a “competency examination” was required for Jacob Chansley, the real name of Jacob Angeli, the man whose picture was widely disseminated on the internet for his unconventional attire of American flag face paint, being shirtless and animal headdress, therefore, he acquired the nickname.Mr Chansley, is currently being indicted on six federal charges for his actions at the American legislature on January 6,...