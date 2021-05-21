newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pender County, NC

Pender County issues warning about water use as area experiences moderate drought

By Kendall McGee
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Much of the Cape Fear region is in a moderate drought and it’s causing local utilities to ask customers to watch their water usage. The region has gone without rain for quite some time, and with warm temperatures on the horizon, leaders are encouraging people to do their part now in reducing how much water they use.

www.wect.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pender County, NC
Government
City
Burgaw, NC
County
Pender County, NC
City
Hampstead, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Tank#Drought Conditions#Rain Water#Water Usage#Wect#Cfpua#Pender County Utilities#Scott S Hill#Sufficient Water Supply#Warm Temperatures#Brunswick County#Construction#Cape Fear#N C#Spring#People#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
Related
Pender County, NCvisitpender.com

Beach Week, May 15-22

Saturday, May 15 — You’ve arrived! Welcome to Topsail Island, Pender County, NC! Unpack the car and get settled into your home away from home. We’ve got a week’s worth of ideas for you to explore!. You've arrived on the right date! Today is Bridge Jam, a fun day of...
Pender County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

In-person storytime returns at Pender County library locations

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Library says storytime is now being hosted in person on the library lawn at the Hampstead and Burgaw locations. Outdoor Storytime features stories, songs, and movement for children ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Hampstead Branch and 10 a.m. Thursday mornings at the Main Library in Burgaw.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

How the rush for fuel is affecting emergency workers

PENDER & NEW HANOVER COUNTIES (WWAY) — By 9 a.m., police blocked off several roads around Colonial Gas Terminal in Wilmington. Countless gas trucks waited in line to fill up. The rush on gas has affected civilians around the Cape Fear and beyond, but how has it affected emergency workers?...
Pender County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County in need of additional schools as population grows

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As more families move to Pender County, some schools are reaching capacity. During a budget meeting Monday night, school administrators presented data showing a high rate of growth in the county. Between 2010 and 2019, Pender saw a 21 percent increase in population, ranking it among the top five counties in the state for growth.
New Hanover County, NCportcitydaily.com

By the Numbers: Covid-19 updates in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender for week of May 3

North Carolina now has 43.69% of the population fully vaccinated, with 50.3% partially vaccinated. Gov. Cooper has been making his rounds to vaccination sites across the state, urging folks who have yet to be inoculated to get out for their shot(s). It’s part of the state’s “Bringing Summer Back” campaign to get North Carolina closer to the goal of two-thirds of the population at least receiving one shot by June 1.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover; Pender The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina Pender County in southeastern North Carolina Northeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 1027 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White Stocking to near Mill Creek, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Leland, Carolina Beach, Burgaw, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, Snows Cut, South Masonboro Island, Figure Eight Island, Rich Inlet, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, Boiling Spring Lakes, Northwest, Topsail Beach, Hightsville, Long Creek, Cape Fear Community College North Campus and Wilmington International Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR * Affected Area...In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick. * Winds...West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent. * Impacts...Conditions conducive for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender Gusts to 50 mph Possible Through 500 PM At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms moving off the coast north of Bald Head island, moving east at 50 mph. Half inch hail and winds up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, South Masonboro Island, Snows Cut, Rich Inlet, Figure Eight Island, Yaupon Beach, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, St. James, Southport, Topsail Beach, Myrtle Grove and Masonboro.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland Pender SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PENDER...SOUTHEASTERN BLADEN...NORTHEASTERN BRUNSWICK AND NORTHEASTERN COLUMBUS COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 358 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kelly to near Lake Waccamaw. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 35 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Leland, Lake Waccamaw, Northwest, Sandyfield, Bishop, Honey Island, Brunswick County Community College Main Campus, Kelly, Batarora, Town Creek, Freeman, The Borough, Phoenix, Delco, Riegelwood, Winnabow, Navassa, Bolton, East Arcadia and Sandy Creek.
Pender County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County employee to release book about NC shark attacks

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County employee with a passion for studying one the ocean’s top predators will soon release a book about what causes them to attack along our coast. W. Clay Creswell, an environmental services employee in the Pender County Health Department, is the author of a...
Pender County, NCvisitpender.com

Archive for May, 2021

Saturday, May 1— You’ve arrived! Welcome to Topsail Island, Pender County, NC! Unpack the car and get settled into your home away from home. We’ve got a week’s worth of ideas for you to explore! We hope, on your drive in, you stopped in Maple Hill at Bear Ridge Farm. It's fresh strawberry time at the farm. They also have a selection of produce you may want to take to your rental. If you...
Wilmington, NCcapefearbusiness.com

SERVPRO of Pender/West Onslow Counties Changes Ownership

Wilmington, NC, – Servpro Industries, LLC. is proud to announce the new owner of SERVPRO of Pender/ West Onslow Counties, Davis Thompson. Thompson took ownership of SERVPRO of Pender/ West Onslow Counties in April. The Pender/West Onslow Counties franchise will be added to Thompson’s existing franchises; SERVPRO of New Hanover and SERVPRO of Brunswick and South Columbus Counties. The addition of the 3rd franchise will give Thompson’s group added capacity and coverage from Jacksonville, NC south along the coast to the South Carolina state line.
Saint Helena, NCStar News Online

Will St. Helena become the next Pender town to see new development, growth?

To an outsider, the Village of St. Helena probably feels like another “blink twice and you’ll miss it” town. But business owners, such as Larry Neuwirth, believe the historic town can flourish with the right steps, like its Burgaw neighbor – which is only minutes away. He travels about 20 miles from Wilmington to operate his store LN equipment, which houses a variety of farming and powersports equipment in the rural community.