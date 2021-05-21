Game 3 Projected Lineup: Hurricanes at Predators

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE - The Carolina Hurricanes, who are up 2-0 in their First Round series against the Nashville Predators, will likely be without defenseman Jaccob Slavin again for Game 3. Slavin is nursing a lower-body injury and did not participate in the morning skate. Max Lajoie is expected to draw in...

