Awakening for a better world
To proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners. to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor. When one finds themselves with a platform to speak, first words are critical. First words set the trajectory for the public journey ahead. A presidential candidate’s announcement of their candidacy reveals who they are, laying a foundation of values, intentions, and worldview. In his first public address, above, Jesus lays such a foundation. We might expect Jesus’ sermon to be about saving souls; he begins with social justice.pajaronian.com