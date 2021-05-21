Look Out For The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Psychic Blue

The Nike Zoom Freak 2 is continuing its run but we may be getting a look into the future today as first images have surfaced of what is believed to be the Nike Zoom Freak 3. This possible third signature sneaker of back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo features a mesh and leather construction on the upper with a Swoosh placed by the ankle. The model also includes a new midfoot strap, something that has not been seen on the Zoom Freak line previously. This pair gets covered in teal all over the upper with purple and gold detailing. Keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for more on the Nike Zoom Freak 3.