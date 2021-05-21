newsbreak-logo
Look Out For The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Psychic Blue

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort has surfaced this time taking on a spring-inspired look and color combination of Psychic Blue, Black, and Sesame White. The modified iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High takes on a leather and textile construction on the upper with Psychic Blue landing on the side panels and the perforated toe. Sesame is then placed all on the overlays while Black hits the cut-out Swooshes on the side panels as well as the ankle collar. Zoom Air branded tongue tags, black Wings logos on the ankles. white rubber midsoles, and a white rubber outsole with a milky white translucent trim finish off the look on this Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort that will be releasing in the near future for $140.

