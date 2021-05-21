newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. Coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice that Tavares had a concussion and will be out indefinitely. Tavares is under the...

www.audacy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Paul Byron
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Jason Spezza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Home Team#Concussion#Canadians#Ap Nhl#Montreal#Toronto#St Michael#Team Doctors#Leaves#Scary Moment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
Hockeydailyhive.com

Leafs captain Tavares stretchered off ice after scary collision

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has suffered a scary-looking injury. Tavares had to be stretchered off the ice at Scotiabank Arena, midway through the first period of the opening game of the Leafs’ playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. The Leafs captain fell to the ice after being bumped...
NHLESPN

Maple Leafs lose John Tavares in Game 1 loss to Canadiens

TORONTO --  Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Paul Byron goal leads Canadiens past Maple Leafs

Paul Byron's short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. During a Leafs power play 12:44 into the third period, Byron outraced defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a...
Hockeynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Maple Leafs' John Tavares hospitalized overnight after collision

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after a serious collision during Game 1 of Toronto's first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. He was taken to a local hospital. After the game, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Tavares was "conscious and...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
Hockeydailyjournal.net

Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

TORONTO — Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that...
NHLbarrie360.com

Leafs lose John Tavares to injury and Game 1, 2-1 to Montreal

It had been 42 years since the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens had met in the Stanley Cup Finals. So on Thursday night, when the two teams faced off in Game 1 of the first round, tensions were running high. Unfortunately for the Leafs, the series started in the...
NHLBirmingham Star

John Tavares out as Leafs try to draw even vs. Habs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares when they try to draw even in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series Saturday night against the visiting Montreal Canadiens. Tavares has been ruled out for "indefinitely" after he took an accidental Corey Perry knee to the headfollowing a hit by...
NHLweyburnreview.com

Players, coaches wish Tavares well after Leafs captain suffers a concussion

TORONTO — Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was released from hospital with a concussion Friday after being hurt in a scary incident during Game 1 of the North Division first-round playoff series between Toronto and the Montreal Canadiens. Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher in the first...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Leafs face the difficult challenge of a lineup without John Tavares

First and foremost, there’s no replacing John Tavares. The Leafs don’t have a point per game center sitting around, nor a spare leader and captain. The loss of Tavares makes the Leafs roster worse, but that isn’t a call for him to return at anything less than 100%. We’ll put our faith in the Leafs organization and their doctors that they will first do right by Tavares, and the roster is a second thought.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Tavares suffered concussion, knee injury; Leafs vs. Habs – Game 2

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to rally and even their first round series against the Montreal Canadiens without team captain John Tavares in Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas provided an update on Tavares, who was was discharged and is under the supervision of team physicians after colliding with Montreal winger Corey Perry in the first period on Thursday.
NHLmapleleafshotstove.com

Leafs Report Cards: Toronto jumps on Habs early, clinches playoff spot in Montreal

We can officially put an “X” next to the Toronto Maple Leafs now that they’ve clinched a playoff spot with their 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. They got some help from the Ottawa Senators, who defeated Vancouver 6-3 earlier in the day, but we’ll focus our analysis on the Leafs tonight — since they’re the only team who matters.
NHLSportsnet.ca

How the Maple Leafs plan to navigate John Tavares' on-ice absence

TORONTO -- Before his discharge from St. Michael’s Hospital, John Tavares sent a note to the Toronto Maple Leafs group chat and had a phone conversation with Jason Spezza. There was also a call with Morgan Rielly and other individual interactions with teammates. “I think he’s taken it upon himself...
Hockey94.3 Jack FM

Leafs’ John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through...
NHLawesemo.com

Power Plays: NHL DFS Picks & Top Stacks for DraftKings + FanDuel with John Tavares | 4/29/21

The NHL regular season is winding down, but there are still huge slates to discuss, including this 10-gamer ahead tonight. Let the folks at Awesemo help out by providing some NHL DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups tonight. The players listed below are here for any mix of reasons. It could be a good value by our premium NHL DFS projections, it could be low ownership via our NHL DFS ownership projections, or simply a player in a new role. Be sure to check our Premium Slack chat through the day for lineup changes or updates.