This Week in Cars: Ford Unveils the Lightning, Biden Talks EV Infrastructure

While Ford was distracting us all with the launch of the F-150 Lightning, GMC quietly confirmed one shocking detail about its own electric truck, the Hummer EV. The pickup version of that truck (it will also be available as an SUV) will weigh 9046 pounds, 2000 pounds more than a Silverado HD, at launch. GMC says that despite its massive footprint, the truck will reach 60 mph in less than three seconds. What a world.