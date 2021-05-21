newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Minnesota AG to prosecute case against Kim Potter, former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

By Brendan Morrow
TheWeek
TheWeek
 5 days ago
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is set to lead the prosecution of Kim Potter, the former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright. Ellison announced Friday his office is taking on the case at the request of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, with the Minnesota attorney general saying he is not doing so "lightly," Axios reports. This comes after Washington County Attorney Pete Orput returned the case to Freeman's office, according to The Associated Press.

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

