Minnesota AG to prosecute case against Kim Potter, former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

The former Brooklyn Center police officer who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright after allegedly mistaking her handgun for a Taser during a traffic stop will face trial for the April shooting, a Minneapolis judge ruled Monday. Kim Potter, 48, was charged with second-degree manslaughter after shooting Wright in the chest on April 11 during a traffic stop over expired car tabs. Potter was arrested on April 14, one day after she and Chief Tim Bannon both resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. She had been on the force for 26 years.