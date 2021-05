It may be nice outside this weekend, but there are a few new movies hitting screens you can enjoy if you need a break from the sunshine. On this week’s Reel Talk, the first film movie reviewer Greg Russell talked to Jason Carr about was Finding You, about a talented musician who travels abroad and meets a charming actor. The two begin an unlikely romance. Greg gave the movie three out of five reels, saying it is a nice movie if you are in the mood for something fun and light.