newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

GraphicDistortionCo​ntroller

By Authors
mathworks.com
 4 days ago

The purpose of this App is to serve as an interface for the GraphicDistortion audio plugin. It lets the user specify how the soundwave must be transformed and sends the neccesary parameters to the plugin via UDP packets. The App consist of three panels:. The left one contains the tunable...

www.mathworks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio#App#Graphicdistortion Plugin#Udp Packets#Video#Soundwave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Mathematicsmathworks.com

Code for noncommensurate fractional order Lyapunov exponents

The code, FO_NC_Lyapunov.m, determines all Lyapunov exponents for a class of noncommensurate fractional-order systems modeled by Caputo's derivative, following the Benettin–Wolf algorithm. The program continues the matlab code for Lyapunov exponents of commensurate fractional order presented in. [1] Marius-F. Danca, Nikolay Kuznetsov, Matlab code for Lyapunov exponents of fractional order...
arxiv.org

Quantum Simulation of Second-Quantized Hamiltonians in Compact Encoding

We describe methods for simulating general second-quantized Hamiltonians using the compact encoding, in which qubit states encode only the occupied modes in physical occupation number basis states. These methods apply to second-quantized Hamiltonians composed of a constant number of interactions, i.e., linear combinations of ladder operator monomials of fixed form. Compact encoding leads to qubit requirements that are optimal up to logarithmic factors. We show how to use sparse Hamiltonian simulation methods for second-quantized Hamiltonians in compact encoding, give explicit implementations for the required oracles, and analyze the methods. We also describe several example applications including the free boson and fermion theories, the $\phi^4$-theory, and the massive Yukawa model, all in both equal-time and light-front quantization. Our methods provide a general-purpose tool for simulating second-quantized Hamiltonians, with optimal or near-optimal scaling with error and model parameters.
Computersarxiv.org

A frequency domain approach for local module identification in dynamic networks

In classical approaches of dynamic network identification, in order to identify a system (module) embedded in a dynamic network, one has to formulate a Multi-input-Single-output (MISO) identification problem that requires identification of a parametric model for all the modules constituting the MISO setup including (possibly) the noise model, and determine their model order. This requirement leads to model order selection steps for modules that are of no interest to the experimenter which increases the computational complexity for large-sized networks. Also, identification using a parametric noise model (like BJ method) can suffer from local minima, however neglecting the noise model has its impact on the variance of the estimates. In this paper, we provide a two-step identification approach to avoid these problems. The first step involves performing a non-parametric indirect approach for a MISO identification problem to get the non-parametric frequency response function (FRF) estimates and its variance as a function of frequency. In the second step, the estimated non-parametric FRF of the target module is smoothed using a parametric frequency domain estimator with the estimated variance from the previous step as the non-parametric noise model. The developed approach is practical with weak assumptions on noise, uses the available toolbox, requires a parametric model only for the target module of interest, and uses a non-parametric noise model to reduce the variance of the estimates. Numerical simulations illustrate the potentials of the introduced method in comparison with the classical identification methods.
Physicsarxiv.org

Superradiant lasing in inhomogeneously broadened ensembles with spatially varying coupling

Theoretical studies of superradiant lasing on optical clock transitions predict a superb frequency accuracy and precision closely tied to the bare atomic linewidth. Such a superradiant laser is also robust against cavity fluctuations when the spectral width of the lasing mode is much larger than that of the atomic medium. Recent predictions suggest that this unique feature persists even for a hot and thus strongly broadened ensemble, provided the effective atom number is large enough. Here we use a second-order cumulant expansion approach to study the power, linewidth and lineshifts of such a superradiant laser as a function of the inhomogeneous width of the ensemble including variations of the spatial atom-field coupling within the resonator. We present conditions on the atom numbers, the pump and coupling strengths required to reach the buildup of collective atomic coherence as well as scaling and limitations for the achievable laser linewidth.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Ricci cosmology in light of astronomical data

Recently, a new cosmological framework, dubbed Ricci Cosmology, has been proposed. Such a framework has emerged from the study of relativistic dynamics of fluids out of equilibrium in a curved background and is characterised by the presence of deviations from the equilibrium pressure in the energy-momentum tensor which are due to linear terms in the Ricci scalar and the Ricci tensor. The coefficients in front of such terms are called the second order transport coefficients and they parametrise the fluid response to the pressure terms arising from the spacetime curvature.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Contactless optical spinning tweezers with tunable rotation frequency

N. Hameed, T. Zeghdoudi, B. Guichardaz, A. Mezeghrane, M.Suarez, N. Courjal, M.-P. Bernal, A. Belkhir, F. I. Baida. Advances in optical trapping design principles have led to tremendous progress in manipulating nanoparticles (NPs) with diverse functionalities in different environments using bulky systems. However, efficient control and manipulation of NPs in harsh environments require a careful design of contactless optical tweezers. Here, we propose a simple design of a fibered optical probe allowing the trapping of dielectric NPs in a contactless regime as well as a transfer of the angular momentum of light to the NP inducing its mechanical rotation. A polarization conversion from linear (guided fundamental mode) to circular one is provoked geometrically by breaking the cylindrical symmetry of a coaxial nano-aperture that is engraved at the apex of a tapered metal coated optical fiber. Numerical simulations show that this simple geometry tip allows powerful light transmission with efficient polarization conversion. This guarantees a very stable trapping in non-contact regime together with potentially highly tunable positive or negative rotation frequencies (up to 45~Hz in water and 5.3 MHz in air for 10 mW injected power in the fiber). This type of fiber probe opens the way to a new generation of miniaturized tools for total manipulation (trapping, sorting, spinning) of NPs.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Discrete MMSE Precoding for Multiuser MIMO Systems with PSK Modulation

We propose an optimal MMSE precoding technique using quantized signals with constant envelope. Unlike the existing MMSE design that relies on 1-bit resolution, the proposed approach employs uniform phase quantization and the bounding step in the branch-and-bound method is different in terms of considering the most restrictive relaxation of the nonconvex problem, which is then utilized for a suboptimal design also. Moreover, unlike prior studies, we propose three different soft detection methods and an iterative detection and decoding scheme that allow the utilization of channel coding in conjunction with low-resolution precoding. Besides an exact approach for computing the extrinsic information, we propose two approximations with reduced computational complexity. Numerical simulations show that utilizing the MMSE criterion instead of the established maximum-minimum distance to the decision threshold yields a lower bit-error-rate in many scenarios. Furthermore, when using the MMSE criterion, a smaller number of bound evaluations in the branch-and-bound method is required for low and medium SNR. Finally, results based on an LDPC block code indicate that the receive processing schemes yield a lower bit-error-rate compared to the conventional design.
Computersarxiv.org

Locally Suppressed Transverse-Field Protocol for Diabatic Quantum Annealing

Diabatic quantum annealing (DQA) is an alternative algorithm to adiabatic quantum annealing (AQA) that can be used to circumvent the exponential slowdown caused by small minima in the annealing energy spectrum. We present the locally suppressed transverse-field (LSTF) protocol, a heuristic method for making stoquastic optimization problems compatible with DQA. We show that, provided an optimization problem intrinsically has magnetic frustration due to inhomogeneous local fields, a target qubit in the problem can always be manipulated to create a double minimum in the energy gap between the ground and first excited states during the evolution of the algorithm. Such a double energy minimum can be exploited to induce diabatic transitions to the first excited state and back to the ground state. In addition to its relevance to classical and quantum algorithmic speed-ups, the LSTF protocol enables DQA proof-of-principle and physics experiments to be performed on existing hardware, provided independent controls exist for the transverse qubit magnetization fields. We discuss the implications on the coherence requirements of the quantum annealing hardware when using the LSTF protocol, considering specifically the cases of relaxation and dephasing. We show that the relaxation rate of a large system can be made to depend only on the target qubit presenting new opportunities for the characterization of the decohering environment in a quantum annealing processor.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A spectral theory for combinatorial dynamics

This article proposes a framework for the study of periodic maps $T$ from a (typically finite) set $X$ to itself when the set $X$ is equipped with one or more real- or complex-valued functions. The main idea, inspired by the time-evolution operator construction from ergodic theory, is the introduction of a vector space that contains the given functions and is closed under composition with $T$, along with a time-evolution operator on that vector space. I show that the invariant functions and 0-mesic functions span complementary subspaces associated respectively with the eigenvalue 1 and the other eigenvalues. Alongside other examples, I give an explicit description of the spectrum of the evolution operator when $X$ is the set of $k$-element multisets with elements in $\{0,1,\dots,n-1\}$, $T$ increments each element of a multiset by 1 mod $n$, and $g_i: X \rightarrow \mathbb{R}$ (with $1 \leq i \leq k$) maps a multiset to its $i$th smallest element.
Physicsarxiv.org

Security of quantum key distribution with intensity correlations

Decoy-state quantum key distribution (QKD) is a popular method to approximately achieve the performance of ideal single-photon sources by means of simpler and practical laser sources. In high-speed decoy-state QKD systems, however, intensity correlations between succeeding pulses leak information about the users' intensity settings, thus invalidating a key assumption of this approach. Here, we solve this pressing problem by developing a general technique to incorporate arbitrary intensity correlations to the security analysis of decoy-state QKD. This technique only requires to experimentally quantify two main parameters: the correlation range and the maximum relative deviation between the selected and the actually emitted intensities. As a side contribution, we provide a non-standard derivation of the asymptotic secret key rate formula from the non-asymptotic one, in so revealing a necessary condition for the significance of the former.
arxiv.org

Dynamic noncommutative BTZ black holes

We have studied the charged BTZ black holes in noncommutative spaces arising from two independent approaches. First, by using the Seiberg-Witten map followed by a dynamic choice of gauge in the Chern-Simons gauge theory. Second, by inducing the fuzziness in the mass and charge by a Lorentzian distribution function with the width being the same as the minimal length of the associated noncommutativity. In the first approach, we have found the existence of non-static and non-stationary BTZ black holes in noncommutative spaces for the first time in the literature, while the second approach facilitates us to introduce a proper bound on the noncommutative parameter so that the corresponding black hole becomes stable and physical. We have used a contemporary tunneling formalism to study the thermodynamics of the black holes arising from both of the approaches and analyze their behavior within the context.
Sciencearxiv.org

Shearing approach to gauge invariant Trotterization

Universal quantum simulations of gauge field theories are exposed to the risk of gauge symmetry violations when it is not known how to compile the desired operations exactly using the available gate set. In this letter, we show how time evolution can be compiled in an Abelian gauge theory -- if only approximately -- without compromising gauge invariance, by graphically motivating a block-diagonalization procedure. When gauge invariant interactions are associated with a "spatial network" in the space of discrete quantum numbers, it is seen that cyclically shearing the spatial network converts simultaneous updates to many quantum numbers into conditional updates of a single quantum number: ultimately, this eliminates any need to pass through (and acquire overlap onto) unphysical intermediate configurations. Shearing is explicitly applied to gauge-matter and magnetic interactions of lattice QED. The features that make shearing successful at preserving Abelian gauge symmetry may also be found in non-Abelian theories, bringing one closer to gauge invariant simulations of quantum chromodynamics.
Sciencearxiv.org

Advances in coherent coupling between magnons and acoustic phonons

The interaction between magnetic and acoustic excitations have recently inspired many interdisciplinary studies ranging from fundamental physics to circuit implementation. Specifically, the exploration of their coherent interconversion enabled via the magnetoelastic coupling opens a new playground combining straintronics and spintronics, and provides a unique platform for building up on-chip coherent information processing networks with miniaturized magnonic and acoustic devices. In this Perspective, we will focus on the recent progress of magnon-phonon coupled dynamic systems, including materials, circuits, imaging and new physics. In particular, we highlight the unique features such as nonreciprocal acoustic wave propagation and strong coupling between magnons and phonons in magnetic thin-film systems, which provides a unique platform for their coherent manipulation and transduction. We will also review the frontier of surface acoustic wave resonators in coherent quantum transduction and discuss how the novel acoustic circuit design can be applied in microwave spintronics.
Physicsarxiv.org

Photon Absorption of Two-dimensional Nonsymmorphic Dirac Semimetals

Two-dimensional Dirac semimetals have attracted much attention because of their linear energy dispersion and non-trivial Berry phase.Graphene-like 2D Dirac materials are gapless only within certain approximations, e.g., if spin-orbit coupling (SOC) is this http URL has recently been reported that materials with nonsymmorphic crystal lattice possess symmetry-enforced Dirac-like band dispersion around certain high-symmetry momenta even in the presence of SOC.Here we calculate the optical absorption coefficient of nonsymmorphic semimetals, such as $\alpha$-bismuthene, which hosts two anisotropic Dirac cones with different Fermi velocities along $x$ and $y$ directions.We find that the optical absorption coefficient depends strongly on the anisotropy factor and the photon polarization.When a magnetic field is applied perpendicular to the plane of the material, the absorption coefficient also depends on an internal parameter we termed the mixing angle of the band structure.We further find that an in-plane magnetic field, while leaving the system gapless, can induce a Van-Hove singularity in the joint density of states: this causes a significant enhancement of the optical absorption at the frequency of the singularity for one direction of polarization but not for the orthogonal one, making the optical properties even more strongly dependent on polarization.Due to the anisotropy present in our model, the Dirac cones at two high-symmetry momenta in the Brillouin zone contribute very differently to the optical absorbance.Consequently, it might be possible to preferentially populate one valley or the other by varying photon polarization and frequency.These results suggest that nonsymmorphic 2D Dirac semimetals are excellent candidate materials for tunable magneto-optic devices.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On $(t,r)$ broadcast domination of directed graphs

A dominating set of a graph $G$ is a set of vertices that contains at least one endpoint of every edge on the graph. The domination number of $G$ is the order of a minimum dominating set of $G$. The $(t,r)$ broadcast domination is a generalization of domination in which a set of broadcasting vertices emits signals of strength $t$ that decrease by 1 as they traverse each edge, and we require that every vertex in the graph receives a cumulative signal of at least $r$ from its set of broadcasting neighbors. In this paper, we extend the study of $(t,r)$ broadcast domination to directed graphs. Our main result explores the interval of values obtained by considering the directed $(t,r)$ broadcast domination numbers of all orientations of a graph $G$. In particular, we prove that in the cases $r=1$ and $(t,r) = (2,2)$, for every integer value in this interval, there exists an orientation $\vec{G}$ of $G$ which has directed $(t,r)$ broadcast domination number equal to that value. We also investigate directed $(t,r)$ broadcast domination on the finite grid graph, the star graph, the infinite grid graph, and the infinite triangular lattice graph. We conclude with some directions for future study.
Computersarxiv.org

A protocol for dynamic model calibration

Ordinary differential equation models are nowadays widely used for the mechanistic description of biological processes and their temporal evolution. These models typically have many unknown and non-measurable parameters, which have to be determined by fitting the model to experimental data. In order to perform this task, known as parameter estimation or model calibration, the modeller faces challenges such as poor parameter identifiability, lack of sufficiently informative experimental data, and the existence of local minima in the objective function landscape. These issues tend to worsen with larger model sizes, increasing the computational complexity and the number of unknown parameters. An incorrectly calibrated model is problematic because it may result in inaccurate predictions and misleading conclusions. For non-expert users, there are a large number of potential pitfalls. Here, we provide a protocol that guides the user through all the steps involved in the calibration of dynamic models. We illustrate the methodology with two models, and provide all the code required to reproduce the results and perform the same analysis on new models. Our protocol provides practitioners and researchers in biological modelling with a one-stop guide that is at the same time compact and sufficiently comprehensive to cover all aspects of the problem.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

An incremental descent method for multi-objective optimization

Current state-of-the-art multi-objective optimization solvers, by computing gradients of all $m$ objective functions per iteration, produce after $k$ iterations a measure of proximity to critical conditions that is upper-bounded by $O(1/\sqrt{k})$ when the objective functions are assumed to have $L-$Lipschitz continuous gradients; i.e. they require $O(m/\epsilon^2)$ gradient and function computations to produce a measure of proximity to critical conditions bellow some target $\epsilon$. We reduce this to $O(1/\epsilon^2)$ with a method that requires only a constant number of gradient and function computations per iteration; and thus, we obtain for the first time a multi-objective descent-type method with a query complexity cost that is unaffected by increasing values of $m$. For this, a brand new multi-objective descent direction is identified, which we name the \emph{central descent direction}, and, an incremental approach is proposed. Robustness properties of the central descent direction are established, measures of proximity to critical conditions are derived, and, the incremental strategy for finding solutions to the multi-objective problem is shown to attain convergence properties unattained by previous methods. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first method to achieve this with no additional a-priori information on the structure of the problem, such as done by scalarizing techniques, and, with no pre-known information on the regularity of the objective functions other than Lipschitz continuity of the gradients.
Computersarxiv.org

Optimal Sampling Density for Nonparametric Regression

We propose a novel active learning strategy for regression, which is model-agnostic, robust against model mismatch, and interpretable. Assuming that a small number of initial samples are available, we derive the optimal training density that minimizes the generalization error of local polynomial smoothing (LPS) with its kernel bandwidth tuned locally: We adopt the mean integrated squared error (MISE) as a generalization criterion, and use the asymptotic behavior of the MISE as well as thelocally optimal bandwidths (LOB) -- the bandwidth function that minimizes MISE in the asymptotic limit. The asymptotic expression of our objective then reveals the dependence of the MISE on the training density, enabling analytic minimization. As a result, we obtain the optimal training density in a closed-form. The almost model-free nature of our approach should encode raw properties of the target problem, and thus provide a robust and model-agnostic active learning strategy. Furthermore, the obtained training density factorizes the influence of local function complexity, noise leveland test density in a transparent and interpretable way. We validate our theory in numerical simulations, and show that the proposed active learning method outperforms the existing state-of-the-art model-agnostic approaches.
Softwarearxiv.org

A Quantum Hopfield Associative Memory Implemented on an Actual Quantum Processor

In this work, we present a Quantum Hopfield Associative Memory (QHAM) and demonstrate its capabilities in simulation and hardware using IBM Quantum Experience. The QHAM is based on a quantum neuron design which can be utilized for many different machine learning applications and can be implemented on real quantum hardware without requiring mid-circuit measurement or reset operations. We analyze the accuracy of the neuron and the full QHAM considering hardware errors via simulation with hardware noise models as well as with implementation on the 15-qubit ibmq_16_melbourne device. The quantum neuron and the QHAM are shown to be resilient to noise and require low qubit and time overhead. We benchmark the QHAM by testing its effective memory capacity against qubit- and circuit-level errors and demonstrate its capabilities in the NISQ-era of quantum hardware. This demonstration of the first functional QHAM to be implemented in NISQ-era quantum hardware is a significant step in machine learning at the leading edge of quantum computing.
Computersarxiv.org

Parallel Quantum Algorithm for Hamiltonian Simulation

We study how parallelism can speed up quantum simulation. A parallel quantum algorithm is proposed for simulating the dynamics of a large class of Hamiltonians with good sparse structures, called uniform-structured Hamiltonians, including various Hamiltonians of practical interest like local Hamiltonians and Pauli sums. Given the oracle access to the target sparse Hamiltonian, in both query and gate complexity, the running time of our parallel quantum simulation algorithm measured by the quantum circuit depth has a doubly (poly-)logarithmic dependence $\operatorname{polylog}\log(1/\epsilon)$ on the simulation precision $\epsilon$. This presents an exponential improvement over the dependence $\operatorname{polylog}(1/\epsilon)$ of previous optimal sparse Hamiltonian simulation algorithm without parallelism. To obtain this result, we introduce a novel notion of parallel quantum walk, based on Childs' quantum walk. The target evolution unitary is approximated by a truncated Taylor series, which is obtained by combining these quantum walks in a parallel way. A lower bound $\Omega(\log \log (1/\epsilon))$ is established, showing that the $\epsilon$-dependence of the gate depth achieved in this work cannot be significantly improved.