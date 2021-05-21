A dominating set of a graph $G$ is a set of vertices that contains at least one endpoint of every edge on the graph. The domination number of $G$ is the order of a minimum dominating set of $G$. The $(t,r)$ broadcast domination is a generalization of domination in which a set of broadcasting vertices emits signals of strength $t$ that decrease by 1 as they traverse each edge, and we require that every vertex in the graph receives a cumulative signal of at least $r$ from its set of broadcasting neighbors. In this paper, we extend the study of $(t,r)$ broadcast domination to directed graphs. Our main result explores the interval of values obtained by considering the directed $(t,r)$ broadcast domination numbers of all orientations of a graph $G$. In particular, we prove that in the cases $r=1$ and $(t,r) = (2,2)$, for every integer value in this interval, there exists an orientation $\vec{G}$ of $G$ which has directed $(t,r)$ broadcast domination number equal to that value. We also investigate directed $(t,r)$ broadcast domination on the finite grid graph, the star graph, the infinite grid graph, and the infinite triangular lattice graph. We conclude with some directions for future study.