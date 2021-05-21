Pedestrian, bike installation planned for Green Valley

Agricultural workers toil in a field along San Andreas Road near Manresa State Beach as a historic house and guest house/garage rises above from Sanderling Hill. Commissioned in 1872 by German immigrants Christian and Fredricka Palmtag, the Italianate Victorian home was designed by a local architect for the couple who owned a brewery. According to beachbugalow8.com “Mr. Palmtag died at age 49 leaving the home to Mrs. Palmtag, who continued living in the house until her death in 1911. Angelina Muzzio, a widow, purchased the mansion in 1918. She supported her family by hosting elegant gatherings and banquets, serving wine even during Prohibition. She raised three daughters and lived in the house until her death in 1985. As time went on and the house sat empty, the Muzzio family agreed to sell the property to the city of Watsonville as long as they’d give the house away to a chosen applicant. The house was awarded to the Bowen family in 1998 who won it for $1. The Bowens, had it moved to its current location and set about to completely restore it.” (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)