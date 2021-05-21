newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Best entries so far in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictures of a pouting boxfish, a giggling lion and ninja prairie dog are among the 'best entries so far' in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography awards, organizers say. The annual photography competition is free to enter and is still open to anyone with a funny photo of our feathered or furry friends June 30, 2021. Now in its seventh year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has already received thousands of entries from around the world, with six weeks still to go. Pictured: A young lion in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, apparently laughing at the photography skills of Giovanni Querzani.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Photography#Comedy#Lion#Prairie Dog#Boxfish#Entries#Pictures#Furry#Funny#Serengeti#Tanzania#Organizers#Laughing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Animalspetapixel.com

‘New Big 5’ of Wildlife Photography Unveiled After Global Vote

An international initiative called the New Big 5 project has announced the new Big 5 animals for wildlife photographers to pursue trophy photos of. The “Big 5” is a historical term used by trophy hunters in Africa to group the five most prized and dangerous animals to shoot and kill. This group consisted of the elephant, rhino, leopard, Cape buffalo, and lion.
PhotographyPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Call for entries: mobile photography contest & exhibition

The Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, will present the seventh annual “Mobile Photography Contest & Exhibition,” with a call for entries from June 1-30. Categories include: My Hero, Black & White, Adventure, and Horse & Hound. Photos will be juried by photographer Tino Grana. Prizes will be awarded in each category and all entries will be on view in an exhibition at the Appleton from July 13-Aug 8. Open to all ages; no experience necessary.
LifestyleFinancial Times

A twitcher’s guide to the best wildlife-watching kit

Attract birds into your garden by hanging a feeder, grab some binoculars and observe nature in its own habitat. Whether you’re a seasoned watcher or casual curtain-twitcher, time taken to appreciate nature feeds our curiosity, calms the mind, and provides the perfect excuse to get out into the countryside for some fresh air.
Animalsheelsdownmag.com

Meet the Judges: Spark Awards – Photography

The 2021 Heels Down Spark Awards are officially open to creative individuals making their mark in the equestrian industry. The Spark Awards is an international competition for inspiring individuals to recognize the creative talent brewing in the horse world. Hosted by Heels Down Media, the Spark Awards are open to equestrians, entrepreneurs, writers, graphic designers and more – basically anyone with a cool idea that touches the equestrian industry in some way.
Moviesrecordpatriot.com

Best crime-comedy movies

If you’re looking for the thrill of a crime story with some ample comic relief, look no further than these 25 films. Stacker compiled data on all feature-length crime-comedy movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores.
TV SeriesDerrick

The 15 best TV shows of the year (so far)

We love a season preview, don't get us wrong. But when the question you're asked most frequently is "What should I be watching right now?" looking to the future has its limits. So instead of a calendar of the summer premieres we're most excited about, we're changing things up with a list of the best TV shows of 2021 (so far), curated by the Los Angeles Times' TV team.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
rolling out

Book of the week: ‘Open Water’ by Caleb Azumah Nelson

In a crowded London pub, two young people meet. Both are Black and British, both won scholarships to private schools where they struggled to belong, both are now artists — he a photographer, she a dancer — and both are trying to make their mark in a world that by turns celebrates and rejects them. Tentatively, tenderly, they fall in love. But two people who seem destined to be together can still be torn apart by fear and violence, and over the course of a year, they find their relationship tested by forces beyond their control.
Photographypetapixel.com

Best Entries So Far From the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

While there are still six weeks left to submit entries, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has published the front-runners for its 2021 competition that includes a pouting boxfish from Curaçao and a laughing lion from Tanzania. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks...
AnimalsThe Independent

New ‘big five’ animals of wildlife photography revealed

Elephants, polar bears, gorillas, tigers and lions have been chosen as the new “big five” animals to photograph. Unlike the old big five, while listed the five toughest animals in Africa for colonial-era hunters to shoot and kill, the new list ranks animals people see in the wild and shoot with a camera.