Best entries so far in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Pictures of a pouting boxfish, a giggling lion and ninja prairie dog are among the 'best entries so far' in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography awards, organizers say. The annual photography competition is free to enter and is still open to anyone with a funny photo of our feathered or furry friends June 30, 2021. Now in its seventh year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has already received thousands of entries from around the world, with six weeks still to go. Pictured: A young lion in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, apparently laughing at the photography skills of Giovanni Querzani.www.msn.com