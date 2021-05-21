Best entries so far in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

In a crowded London pub, two young people meet. Both are Black and British, both won scholarships to private schools where they struggled to belong, both are now artists — he a photographer, she a dancer — and both are trying to make their mark in a world that by turns celebrates and rejects them. Tentatively, tenderly, they fall in love. But two people who seem destined to be together can still be torn apart by fear and violence, and over the course of a year, they find their relationship tested by forces beyond their control.