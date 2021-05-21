The Full Japanese Title Of Demon Slayer Means More Than You Think
Hit anime "Demon Slayer" has loomed large in the zeitgeist, both abroad in Japan and domestically in America. The movie, whose full title is "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train," quickly made a name for itself by earning 10 billion yen faster than any movie in Japanese cinema history, breaking a record previously held by another animated film, "Spirited Away." It soon went on to become the most financially successful film in Japanese history (via Hollywood Reporter). "Mugen Train" is unique for an anime movie based on a popular series in that it's a direct sequel to the 26-episode first season of "Demon Slayer," rather than a spin-off like the standalone "My Hero Academia: Two Heroes" released in 2018.www.looper.com