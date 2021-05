HRRMC's Materials Department has a full-time (40 hours per week, working Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm) opening as a stores clerk. This position is eligible for our benefits package including medical and dental and vision insurance, employer matching retirement and paid time off. Must be self-directed, have keen attention to detail and be a team player. Experience preferred but will train right applicant. Apply today: www.hrrmc.com Salary for this position is: $13.22 to $16.57 per hour.