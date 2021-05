DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, a provider of value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities, a subsidiary Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), announced today that it will expand its offerings with solutions powered by PDA. This transition is part of a year-long rebranding strategy launched in February 2021, with the firm’s SSDI advocacy business lines updating their name. In addition to the alignment with the broader organization, this change now fully reflects the more than 80 years of proven success of its parent company, Brown & Brown, Inc.